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Mike Tomlin hires agents for TV work

  
Published March 24, 2026 07:57 PM

Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is moving closer to taking the TV plunge.

Front Office Sports reports that Tomlin has hired Sandy Montag to represent the 19-year head coach in his consideration of roles in television.

Montag and former sportscaster Alex Flanagan will represent Tomlin. He’ll surely draw interest from every NFL broadcast partner. The ultimate question will be fit — and finances.

Montag represented the late John Madden. Tomlin could have a similar impact, frankly. He speaks in compelling and memorable sound bites. He’s direct, pointed, entertaining. When he speaks, people listen.

But first, Montag and Flanagan will be listening to offers for the Super Bowl-winning coach who’ll stop coaching for at least a year and maybe longer.