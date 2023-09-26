Mike Tomlin: Offense getting better, signs of things to build on from Sunday

The Steelers offense has underwhelmed this season, but Monday’s performance brought more positives than the first two weeks of the year.

The team posted their most yards and first downs of the young season while also avoiding a turnover for the first time this year. The result was a 23-18 win that head coach Mike Tomlin believes held building blocks for further success as the season continues to unfold.

“We’re getting better. We had better,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “Everyone better be getting better, regardless of the outcome of games, obviously, but it’s good enough to win the games. But there’s some components to get better. The planning component, the coach component, the playing component, and then the adjustment component. We’ve been dealing with all of those things and everyone does. But I just want to be really clear about just everyone’s still very much in development, as are we, and I saw some signs there to build upon in the midst of earning a victory.”

This week brings a trip to Houston to face the Texans and another step forward for the offense in that matchup will put a few more fears about the unit to rest.