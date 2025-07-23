Bengals plan to play Joe Burrow in preseason more than ever before

Slow starts to the regular season have been an issue for the Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor shared one part of the team’s plan to avoid that in a Wednesday press conference.

Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, that the plan is to play quarterback Joe Burrow more in the preseason this year “than we ever have” in the past. Taylor also said that Burrow is set to practice without any limitations.

That practice schedule shows that Burrow is healthier this year than he’s been heading into past camps and the team should also have wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins practicing fully now that their contract situations have been sorted out.

While that should bode well for the offense’s chances of hitting the ground running, that side of the ball was not the main problem for the Bengals on their way to missing the playoffs last year. Defense was a bigger issue and the team is currently without defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart due to their contract impasses with the team.