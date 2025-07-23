Texans put Joe Mixon on NFI list, 11 players on PUP list

The Texans announced a number of roster moves ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Running back Joe Mixon has been placed on the non-football injury list. The team will also be without Dameon Pierce and J.J. Taylor in the backfield to start camp as both of them have landed on the physically unable to perform list.

All three players can be activated at any point during camp. That’s also the case for 10 other players placed on injured lists in Houston.

Defensive end Denico Autry, defensive end Derek Barnett, offensive tackle Trent Brown, center Eli Cox, wide receiver Tank Dell, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, linebacker K.C. Ossai, and defensive back Jimmie Ward are on the PUP list while cornerback Alijah Huzzie joins Mixon on the NFI list.

The Texans also announced that they waived rookie corner Keydrain Calligan to make room for veteran addition Arthur Maulet.