nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a 'clown show' under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has 'power vacuum' amid leadership changes

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Texans put Joe Mixon on NFI list, 11 players on PUP list

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:15 AM

The Texans announced a number of roster moves ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Running back Joe Mixon has been placed on the non-football injury list. The team will also be without Dameon Pierce and J.J. Taylor in the backfield to start camp as both of them have landed on the physically unable to perform list.

All three players can be activated at any point during camp. That’s also the case for 10 other players placed on injured lists in Houston.

Defensive end Denico Autry, defensive end Derek Barnett, offensive tackle Trent Brown, center Eli Cox, wide receiver Tank Dell, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, linebacker K.C. Ossai, and defensive back Jimmie Ward are on the PUP list while cornerback Alijah Huzzie joins Mixon on the NFI list.

The Texans also announced that they waived rookie corner Keydrain Calligan to make room for veteran addition Arthur Maulet.