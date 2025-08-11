 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford is not practicing on Monday

  
Published August 11, 2025 12:55 PM

As it turns out, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not practice on Monday.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Stafford is in street clothes for Los Angeles’ practice and entered into a wellness chamber before the session.

Stafford has not participated in practice throughout camp due to a disc issue in his back. Head coach Sean McVay had said that Stafford would return to practice on Monday, potentially participating in individual drills. But now that will not be the case.

Stafford did make at least 60 passes in a workout on Saturday, with McVay saying he was able to move around and had no limitations with his types of throws.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been taking the first-team quarterback reps in camp while Stafford has been sidelined.