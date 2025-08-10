 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford threw “60-plus” passes on Saturday

  
Published August 9, 2025 10:40 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took his biggest step toward joining his teammates at practice on Saturday.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford threw “60-plus” passes on Saturday.

“There was no limitations in terms of the types of throws — deep, intermediate, short,” McVay said. “We were moving the launch point and, you know, he felt really good, and so we’re looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday. But it was a good step in the right direction.”

McVay was asked whether Stafford is still feeling any pain or discomfort from the back issue that had kept him from doing much of anything before today.

“I don’t know,” McVay said. “You know, that’s something that you’d have to talk to him about.”

This assumes Stafford would admit if he was feeling pain or discomfort. He’s never been the type to do that.

Regardless, he’ll be ready to go on Monday. It’ll give him 27 days to get ready for a Week 1 showdown with the Houston Texans.