Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford threw “60-plus” passes on Saturday

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took his biggest step toward joining his teammates at practice on Saturday.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford threw “60-plus” passes on Saturday.

“There was no limitations in terms of the types of throws — deep, intermediate, short,” McVay said. “We were moving the launch point and, you know, he felt really good, and so we’re looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday. But it was a good step in the right direction.”

McVay was asked whether Stafford is still feeling any pain or discomfort from the back issue that had kept him from doing much of anything before today.

“I don’t know,” McVay said. “You know, that’s something that you’d have to talk to him about.”

This assumes Stafford would admit if he was feeling pain or discomfort. He’s never been the type to do that.

Regardless, he’ll be ready to go on Monday. It’ll give him 27 days to get ready for a Week 1 showdown with the Houston Texans.