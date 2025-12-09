 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin on job-security talk: “I’ve been on the hot seat for 19 years”

  
Published December 9, 2025 12:40 PM

A week before the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin secured a key win in Baltimore, Tomlin’s team suffered an embarrassing home loss to the Bills.

The 26-7 defeat prompted audible chants of “Fire Tomlin!,” and boos during the team’s iconic Renegade moment.

During Tomlin’s traditional Tuesday in-season press conference, he was asked whether he believed last week that he was on the hot seat.

“Man, I’ve been in the hot seat for 19 years,” Tomlin said. “I always feel like I got something to prove. Not necessarily to anyone in particular, but that’s just the spirit in which I go about what I do professionally.”

Still, last week was different. It also included former players, including Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison, openly expressing a belief that it’s time for a change.

The fans who were disgruntled in Week 13 will be back for Week 15, against the Dolphins. What does Tomlin expect from them?

“I expect them to show up, man,” Tomlin said. “It’s Monday Night Football in Acrisure [Stadium]. It’s gonna be a big game.”

It will be that. The Steelers are 7-6, and the Dolphins are surprisingly 6-7. And if things don’t go well for the Steelers in a game they’re favored to win by only three points, the chants and the boos could return — for a national TV audience to hear.