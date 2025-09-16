Mike Tomlin rules Alex Highsmith out for Week 3

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith’s injury reportedly will not land him on injured reserve. But it will keep him out for at least Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Highsmith out during his Tuesday press conference.

"[H]e has an ankle sprain. He can be characterized as out as well,” Tomlin said.

Highsmith has recorded a sack and three quarterback hits so far in 2025.

Defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk has also been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain. Tomlin noted that injury will keep him out for multiple weeks.

Safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and defenive tackle Derrick Harmon are all improving, but would be considered questionable, Tomlin said. With Harmon, Tomlin said the club will be a little more cautious when it comes to playing him because it will be his first regular-season action.

Additionally, linebacker Patrick Queen (oblique) and defensive back Darius Slay (shoulder) have new injuries from Sunday’s loss to Seattle, but should be able to play.

