 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt will have some testing this afternoon, that’s all I know

  
Published December 11, 2025 03:32 PM

Earlier on Thursday, the Steelers announced linebacker T.J. Watt had been hospitalized with a lung issue and his status for Monday’s game against the Dolphins is up in the air.

After Thursday’s practice, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation.

“I’m a little bit cautious about what I say, because I am not a medical expert,” Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “But to make a long story short, he was experiencing some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday. So, we took him to the docs and they’re going through some procedures. He stayed overnight in the hospital.

“He has a lung situation that’s being addressed. I think he has some testing and so forth ahead of him this afternoon, and that’s all I know at this juncture.”

Tomlin added that he communicated with Watt on Wednesday night, with Watt noting he was comfortable.

“[T]hat’s all I have really at this point,” Tomlin said. “His status for Monday night is really up in the air. I think what transpires this afternoon is going to provide more information for us. I just don’t have a lot as I stand here today.”

Tomlin said he didn’t know when Watt began feeling discomfort. The head coach also said he didn’t believe Watt was dealing with an injury during or after the game that would have put him on the injury report.

“I know he was in the cafeteria at one point and that’s kind of when I got wind of it,” Tomlin said.

Watt, 31, has not missed a game since 2022. The four-time first-team All-Pro has recorded 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits so far in 2025.