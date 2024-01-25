Mike Vrabel completes an interview with Falcons

The Falcons completed an in-person interview with Mike Vrabel for their vacant head coach position, the team announced Wednesday.

This is Vrabel’s first interview with the Falcons, the 14th candidate to have completed a first interview. Three of those have completed a second interview.

Vrabel, 48, is flying from Atlanta to Charlotte to interview with the Panthers on Thursday. He also interviewed with the Chargers, who hired Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday.

The Titans fired Vrabel on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

He took Tennessee to the AFC title game in 2019 and won coach of the year honors in 2021.