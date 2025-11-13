Mike Vrabel goes for eighth straight win, in first season with Patriots

Four years after being named the AP coach of the year with the Titans, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel could be in line to win the award again.

He has a chance to bolster his case on Thursday night, when New England hosts the Jets.

Via NBC Sports research, Vrabel can become only the sixth coach since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win eight or more games in a row in his first season with a team.

The others who accomplished that feat were Colts coach Jim Caldwell (14 in a row in 2009), 49ers coach Steve Mariucci (11 in a row in 1997), Chiefs coach Andy Reid (nine in a row in 2013), Colts coach Ted Marchibroda (nine in a row in 1975), and 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh (eight in a row in 2011).

Marchibroda and Harbaugh each won coach of the year to cap the respective seasons.

Vrabel currently is a +120 favorite to win the official coach of the year prize, followed by Colts coach Shane Steichen (+175) and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald (+350).