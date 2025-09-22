Mike Vrabel: Pop Douglas didn’t make the right decision on key fourth-down call

Despite five turnovers on Sunday, the Patriots still had a chance to force overtime, or win the game in regulation, with 1:07 to play.

New England had the ball at Pittsburgh’s 28, facing fourth and one.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw a short pass to receiver Demario “Pop” Douglas. He caught it near the sticks. Instead of simply falling forward, he gave ground in an effort to gain more. And he was tackled for a one-yard loss.

Game over.

After the game, coach Mike Vrabel was blunt about the outcome of the decisive moment: “Probably have to drop step and be able to knife. You know those are bang-bang plays. Just try to split them and get the first down. . . . I would say the decision that Pop made wasn’t the right one there.”

No, it wasn’t. And while there are many reasons for the Patriots to be 1-2, the last one happened when Douglas went backward.