 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Pop Douglas didn’t make the right decision on key fourth-down call

  
Published September 21, 2025 08:49 PM

Despite five turnovers on Sunday, the Patriots still had a chance to force overtime, or win the game in regulation, with 1:07 to play.

New England had the ball at Pittsburgh’s 28, facing fourth and one.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw a short pass to receiver Demario “Pop” Douglas. He caught it near the sticks. Instead of simply falling forward, he gave ground in an effort to gain more. And he was tackled for a one-yard loss.

Game over.

After the game, coach Mike Vrabel was blunt about the outcome of the decisive moment: “Probably have to drop step and be able to knife. You know those are bang-bang plays. Just try to split them and get the first down. . . . I would say the decision that Pop made wasn’t the right one there.”

No, it wasn’t. And while there are many reasons for the Patriots to be 1-2, the last one happened when Douglas went backward.