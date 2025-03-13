Mike Vrabel: We’ll continue to target wide receiver additions

The Patriots met with the media on Thursday to discuss their early offseason moves and at least one they didn’t make.

Reports indicated that the Patriots made an effort to sign wide receiver Chris Godwin, who said he was “really close” to joining another team before he decided to return to the Buccaneers. During Thursday’s press conference, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Godwin and the team’s plan to address the wide receiver position in the future.

Vrabel declined to comment on any pursuit of Godwin while saying that the Patriots will still be looking for additions at the position.

“I’m not going to talk about any of the players other than the ones that are right here and the ones that are currently on our football team,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ll continue to target. Mack Hollins will be in here tomorrow. He’s a wide receiver. But we’ll continue to look at the wide receiver position as it relates to free agency, explore every option with other teams, and potentially then we’ll get to the point where we’re looking at the draft. There’s just a lot of time, and I know that everybody is like, it’s over in free agency. It’s never over.”

Vrabel had a similar answer to a question regarding center David Andrews’s release and the team’s offensive line plans. That area and receiver were seen as major needs as they build around quarterback Drake Maye heading into his second season.