Mike Vrabel: You don’t lose it late, always other things that go into it

The Titans fell behind early in Thursday night’s game against the Steelers, but they overcme the early deficit and held a lead late in the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

That lead disappeared when Diontae Johnson caught a touchdown pass with four minutes left to play and the Titans weren’t able to rally for another score on either of the two possessions they got after falling behind 20-16. The first ended after four downs and the second saw them get inside the 20-yard-line before linebacker Kwon Alexander picked off a shot into the end zone by Titans quarterback Will Levis.

After the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t focus on the way things went down at the very end of the contest and instead chose to focus on what the Titans could have done to avoid being in that position.

“You don’t lose it late. There’s always other things that go into it,” Vrabel said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “Opportunities missed or their ability to make a play when they needed to. It’s good to see us continue to fight. We got a stop, got an opportunity to get the ball down there. We tried to get it in the end zone. They made a play.”

Levis’ late pick meant he finished the game 22-of-39 for 262 yards and the offense showed some of the signs of life that led them to a win in Week Eight. That should earn him more chances to show what he can do as the leader of an offense that just fell short on Thursday night.