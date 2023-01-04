 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike White will start for Jets against Dolphins

  
Published January 4, 2023 06:14 AM
nbc_fnia_appsspeedrd_230101
January 1, 2023 10:27 PM
The Football Night in America crew hand out their New Years resolutions for the Jets, Raiders and Commanders, after their playoff aspirations came to a close in Week 17.

The Dolphins haven’t named a starter for their Week 18 game against the Jets, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh has revealed his choice.

Mike White will get the start for the second straight week. White did not look fully recovered from the fractured ribs that caused him to miss two games while turning the ball over three times against the Seahawks in last Sunday’s 23-6 loss that eliminated the Jets from playoff contention, but Saleh said he’ll be a full participant in practice.

Saleh also said that Joe Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback, so Zach Wilson has played his final game of his second NFL season. Getting benched for White makes it clear that the Jets did not see the growth they were looking for from the second overall pick of the 2021 draft and Saleh was asked this week if there’s still conviction that Wilson is the player they thought he was when he was drafted.

“I do have conviction, I do believe in people, especially if people work, especially when it’s as important to people as football, and they work as hard as a guy like Zach does,” Saleh said. “There’s so many more examples in the League where, if you love ball and you’re really willing to work at it relentlessly, then odds are you’re going to make it and I think if any franchise would recognize that there are so many former Jets out in the NFL that are having a lot of success right now. If there’s any franchise that should recognize say ‘hey, maybe we should give these young men a little bit of time,’ it would be this organization.”

Any decision on Wilson’s future is going to be tied directly to Saleh’s future and it’s sure to be one of the first topics of conversation this offseason, but Week 18 performance won’t be a data point for those discussions.