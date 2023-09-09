Mike Williams breathing on his own, remains in ICU

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams is breathing on his own after being taken off life support in a Tampa hospital.

Williams was partially paralyzed in a construction accident last week and was on a ventilator, but was taken off of the breathing device on Thursday afternoon. He remains in the intensive care unit and his agent and the mother of his 8-year-old daughter told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that there has been no other change to his condition.

Williams’ daughter’s mother said that Williams grunted when his daughter told her father that she loves him.

Williams was a 2010 fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers. He spent four years with the team and also spent time with the Bills and Chiefs before his playing career ended in 2016.