nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Mike Williams informs Chargers of his retirement

  
Published July 17, 2025 02:03 PM

When receiver Mike Williams elected to return to the Chargers this offseason, he said that he had something to prove after a “terrible” 2024 with the Jets and Steelers.

But then Williams landed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

Now, Williams has elected to hang up his cleats.

According to multiple reports, Williams has informed the Chargers that he is retiring.

Williams, 30, was the Chargers’ first draft selection after the club relocated to Los Angeles in 2017. He was the No. 7 overall pick of that year’s draft out of Clemson.

But Williams’ career was marred by injury. He dealt with a back issue in his rookie season and had another one in 2022. Then he suffered a torn ACL in 2023, which likely hindered him in 2024. He was able to appear in every game in a season only twice — in 2018 with the Chargers, and then he played 18 games last season — nine with the Jets and nine with the Steelers.

Williams eclipsed 1,000 yards twice — in 2019 and 2021, both with the Chargers. His best season was the latter, as he ended the year with 76 receptions for a team-high 1,146 yards while also leading the team with nine receiving touchdowns.

Williams will end his career having appeared in 106 games with 67 starts. He recorded 330 receptions for 5,104 yards with 32 touchdowns.