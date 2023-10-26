Mike Williams is expected to be ready for 2024 training camp after ACL surgery

Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been sidelined with a torn ACL since the Week 3 win over the Vikings but there is some positive news on his recovery.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Williams underwent successful surgery to repair his knee on Wednesday.

Williams is expected to be ready for the start of next year’s training camp.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Williams has two seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving. But he’s long had trouble staying healthy. Williams caught 19 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown in three games this season.

In 2022, he caught 63 passes for 895 yards with four TDs.