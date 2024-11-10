Mike Williams, Preston Smith to debut for Steelers on Sunday

The Commanders added cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline. He won’t be playing today against the Steelers.

The Steelers added receiver Mike Williams and edge rusher Preston Smith at the last day of the trading period. Both are expected to play today, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Williams is the more intriguing of the two. The Steelers have needed a better No. 2 receiver behind George Pickens, all due respect to Van Jefferson. Williams could step right into that role.

And for all the concern about Aaron Rodgers and Williams not clicking in New York, let’s not put all of that on Williams. Or most of it. Or half of it.

Rodgers is persnickety. Idiosyncratic. He didn’t trust Williams. He called Williams out for running the wrong route on the game-sealing interception against the Bills.

Say what you will about Russell Wilson, but he’d never call a teammate out publicly. And he’ll instantly trust Williams.

Williams trusts his receivers. He’s not so obsessed with completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio (unlike some) that he won’t roll the dice on the receiver going and getting the ball.

That’s been the difference in the Pittsburgh passing game under Williams. He trusts his guys. He throws to Pickens, for example, when he’s covered. He’ll do the same to Williams.

And the Steelers will be better for it.