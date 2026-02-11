 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Miles Boykin announces retirement

  
Published February 11, 2026 03:38 PM

Veteran NFL wide receiver Miles Boykin has announced his retirement.

“I’m beyond grateful for the sport of football,” Boykin wrote on social media. “Thanks to my coaches, teammates and fans for their support. My family and friends, I appreciate your constant encouragement. This sport has taught me so many lessons, and I don’t know where I would be without it! I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and can’t wait to see where it takes me!”

Boykin, 29, has not played since 2023 with the Steelers. But he was on the practice squad of the Giants and Seahawks in 2024 and the Bears in 2025.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019.

Boykin played three seasons with the Ravens and two with the Steelers and totaled 38 catches for 498 yards and seven touchdowns in 73 games. He added 17 special teams tackles in his career.