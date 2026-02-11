Miles Boykin announces retirement

Veteran NFL wide receiver Miles Boykin has announced his retirement.

“I’m beyond grateful for the sport of football,” Boykin wrote on social media. “Thanks to my coaches, teammates and fans for their support. My family and friends, I appreciate your constant encouragement. This sport has taught me so many lessons, and I don’t know where I would be without it! I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and can’t wait to see where it takes me!”

Boykin, 29, has not played since 2023 with the Steelers. But he was on the practice squad of the Giants and Seahawks in 2024 and the Bears in 2025.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019.

Boykin played three seasons with the Ravens and two with the Steelers and totaled 38 catches for 498 yards and seven touchdowns in 73 games. He added 17 special teams tackles in his career.