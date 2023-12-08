Minkah Fitzpatrick: We need more people who are going to work for it

The Steelers lost their second straight game on Thursday night and both losses came against teams that entered the game with a 2-10 record.

While some would point to a limp offense or defensive breakdowns as the leading reasons for the loss, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes that there’s a different root cause for why the team has stumbled against the Cardinals and Patriots. Fitzpatrick said after Thursday’s 21-18 home loss to New England that he thinks there’s too much entitlement in the team’s locker room.

“In order to see the fruit, you’ve gotta toil for it,” Fitzpatrick said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I think too many people don’t want to toil for it. They just want to walk out here and think that they’re going to make plays and think that they’re going to perform at a high level. I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them. This is the NFL. Nothing’s handed to you. You got to earn everything. I think that dudes just think that because they’re wearing the black and gold, that they’re going to win games, and I think we need to check that mentality and make people realize that they got to earn that mentality, and they got to earn every single blade of grass, every single splash play and every single rep that they get out there. They got to earn it.”

Fitzpatrick said he “wasn’t sure” that the team’s mindset could shift, but suggested players “evaluate why they play the game” and whether they love doing “the ugly part” that’s necessary to get the wins that have eluded the Steelers the last two weeks.