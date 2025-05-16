Missouri governor calls for special legislative session to try to keep Chiefs in state

After the Missouri state legislature ended its session today without passing a bill to keep the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals in the state, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said that effort isn’t done.

Kehoe said he’s calling for a special legislative session so that the state can pass his preferred package of bonds and tax credits to pay for half the costs of renovating Arrowhead Stadium and building a new baseball stadium.

Both the Chiefs and Royals have looked into leaving Missouri for Kansas if Missouri taxpayers won’t pay for the stadiums they want.

Last year voters in Jackson County, Missouri, voted down a proposal for taxpayer money to help pay for the Chiefs’ and Royals’ stadiums. Kehoe wants the state of Missouri to take up the cause, calling it, “a critical piece of economic development that I’d like to see us make sure we can solidify our offer with legislative approval.”