Mitch Trubisky feels like he let the Steelers down

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky picked up 45 passing yards on the final two plays of Thursday night’s game, but time ran out before they could try to tie or beat the Patriots.

New England’s 21-18 win was the second straight time that the Steelers lost to a team that came into the game with 10 losses and it dealt a blow to the team’s hopes of making it to the playoffs. It all unfolded with Trubisky at quarterback because Kenny Pickett is out with an ankle injury and the veteran went 20-of-33 for 145 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before those last-ditch throws at the end of the game.

The Steelers went three-and-out four times and had another drive end without a first down due to a failed fourth down conversion. Head coach Mike Tomlin said it was “obviously wasn’t the type of start we needed” and Trubisky agreed that he didn’t do enough to lead the team in his first start of the season.

“I’ve got to play better,” Trubisky said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I feel like I let the guys down.”

The Steelers only ruled Pickett out this week, but a longer absence is a good bet given the surgery he had this week. The home crowd expressed its desire to see Mason Rudolph at points on Thursday and the team will likely have to make a choice about what path to take at quarterback against the Colts following a disappointing Week 14 showing.