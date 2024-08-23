 Skip navigation
Mitchell Trubisky’s knee injury raises concerns about Bills’ QB depth

  
Published August 23, 2024 09:21 AM

The Bills have a problem, if they end up having a problem with starting quarterback Josh Allen.

Backup Mitchell Trubisky, who has returned to Buffalo after a two-year detour to the Steelers, suffered a knee injury in his return to Pittsburgh and is, per the team “week-to-week.”

Via USA Today, Trubisky was seen wearing at practice a large brace on his left leg, stabilizing the knee. We haven’t gotten any specifics beyond “week-to-week"; the Bills need to have someone ready to go as of Week 1 behind Allen.

While it’s regarded in some circles as bad form, and potentially a jinx, to say something like, “If Josh Allen gets injured,” we saw plenty of starting quarterbacks get injured last year. The Bills need a veteran backup with extensive playing experience. Which is why they brought back Trubisky.

For now, it’s Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown. DiNucci has three regular-season appearances and one start — four years ago. Brown has two regular-season appearances and one start, in 2022.

While there aren’t many great options out there, the rosters cut to 53 in four days. And the Bills surely will be watching and looking and perhaps even trading for someone before then. If Trubisky will miss several weeks of the regular season, the Bills would be taking a huge risk if they ride with a backup who has limited actual playing experience.