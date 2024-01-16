Monday Night Football: Baker Mayfield is officially active

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for Monday Night Football.

That was expected despite Mayfield being questionable with ankle and rib injuries.

Mayfield missed Thursday’s practice with his injuries and was limited Friday and Saturday. He injured his ankle in the Week 18 win over the Panthers after injuring his ribs in Week 17.

The Bucs’ inactives are receiver Rakim Jarrett, running back Patrick Laird, outside linebacker Jose Ramirez, linebacker J.J. Russell, offensive tackle Brandon Walton, outside linebacker Markees Watts and quarterback John Wolford. Wolford will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Eagles will have quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had no designation after being limited in Thursday’s practice with his finger injury.

Philadelphia’s inactives are safety Reed Blankenship (groin), receiver A.J. Brown (knee), safety Sydney Brown (knee), quarterback Tanner McKee, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, running back Rashaad Penny and offensive lineman Tyler Steen. McKee is the emergency third quarterback.

The Eagles are thin at safety with Kevin Byard the only healthy player at the position on the 53-player roster. Cornerback Avonte Maddox worked at the position last week, and practice squad safety Tristin McCollum is available after being elevated earlier in the day.