Monday Night Football: Eagles hold off Packers 10-7

The Eagles won their third consecutive game but in less-than-impressive fashion. They held off the Packers 10-7 in a Monday Night Football game that didn’t live up to its billing.

Philadelphia improved to 7-2, while Green Bay fell to 5-3-1.

Neither team reached 300 yards of offense as the teams combined for 555 yards, three fumbles, 10 punts and five three-and-outs.

The game was 0-0 at halftime, but the Eagles scored 10 unanswered on a 39-yard Jake Elliott fumble and a 36-yard touchdown reception by DeVonta Smith. The Packers cut it to 10-7 on Josh Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run.

The Packers’ next-to-last opportunity came with 2:18 left when they got the ball at their own 10-yard line. Jordan Love hit Christian Watson for a 25-yard gain on third-and-10. Four plays later, the Packers faced a fourth-and-1. Jacobs was stopped 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage by Jaelen Phillips, who forced a fumble that Reed Blankenship recovered.

Phillips, who was traded from the Dolphins to the Eagles at the trade deadline, made an impact with six tackles, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

The Eagles, for some reason, threw a deep incompletion on fourth-and-6 at the Green Bay 35 instead of punting with 33 seconds left. That gave the Packers 27 seconds from their own 35. Love completed an 18-yard pass to Bo Melton to the Philadelphia 46, but on a cold night in Green Bay, Brandon McManus’ 64-yard field goal try never had a chance on the final play.

Hurts completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 27 yards on five carries, but lost a fumble. Saquon Barkley had 22 carries for 60 yards and three receptions for 41 yards. Smith caught four passes for 69 yards, but A.J. Brown had only two receptions for 13 yards.

Love completed 20 of 36 passes for 176 yards. Jacobs ran 21 times for 74 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards. Watson had two catches for 45 yards.