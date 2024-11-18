Monday Night Football: Nico Collins, CeeDee Lamb officially active for Texans vs. Cowboys

It’s official: Texans star receiver Nico Collins returns for Monday Night Football.

He injured a hamstring on a touchdown in Week 5, landing him on injured reserve. Collins was leading the league in receiving yards (567) when he was injured.

His 113.4 yards per game remains best in the league.

Collins and running back Joe Mixon have played an entire game together once, which was the season-opening win over the Colts.

The Texans’ inactives tonight are defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion), inside linebacker Jamal Hill, cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and wide receiver Steven Sims.

The Cowboys will have star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is active. He popped up on the injury report Saturday with a back injury.

Lamb has 59 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys’ inactives are cornerback DaRon Bland foot), wide receiver Jalen Brooks, inside linebacker Damone Clark, defensive end KJ Henry, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), ﻿﻿fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko.