 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Nico Collins, CeeDee Lamb officially active for Texans vs. Cowboys

  
Published November 18, 2024 06:56 PM

It’s official: Texans star receiver Nico Collins returns for Monday Night Football.

He injured a hamstring on a touchdown in Week 5, landing him on injured reserve. Collins was leading the league in receiving yards (567) when he was injured.

His 113.4 yards per game remains best in the league.

Collins and running back Joe Mixon have played an entire game together once, which was the season-opening win over the Colts.

The Texans’ inactives tonight are defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion), inside linebacker Jamal Hill, cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and wide receiver Steven Sims.

The Cowboys will have star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is active. He popped up on the injury report Saturday with a back injury.

Lamb has 59 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys’ inactives are cornerback DaRon Bland foot), wide receiver Jalen Brooks, inside linebacker Damone Clark, defensive end KJ Henry, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), ﻿﻿fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko.