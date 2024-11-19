Monday Night Football: Texans lead Cowboys 17-10 at halftime

Joe Mixon ran for two touchdowns in the first half, helping the Texans to a 17-10 lead over the Cowboys at halftime.

Mixon ran for 71 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 45 yards, and caught a pass for 37 yards.

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 33-yard field goal, and the Texans bypassed another field goal opportunity with C.J. Stroud throwing an interception to Malik Hooker on fourth-and-3.

Stroud is 13-of-20 for 159 yards, and Nico Collins, who is playing his first game since a hamstring injury in Week 5, has three catches for 21 yards. Collins had a 77-yard catch-and-run on the first play from scrimmage negated by Laremy Tunsil’s ineligible man downfield penalty.

The Texans outgained the Cowboys 232 to 209, but Houston did not force a Dallas punt in the first half. The Cowboys tried a fake punt that failed on their first drive and had Cooper Rush throw an interception to Derek Stingley from the Houston 41 on their second drive.

KaVontae Turpin had a 64-yard catch-and-run to give the Cowboys their only touchdown, and Brandon Aubrey kicked a 53-yard field goal on back-to-back drives. Aubrey became the first kicker in NFL history with 10 or more field goals of 50 yards or longer in consecutive seasons.

Aubrey, though, missed a 40-yarder off the right upright when his foot slipped with 56 seconds left in the half.

Rush is 15-of-27 for 172 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with CeeDee Lamb catching four for 32 yards.