Thursday Night Football: Trey Hendrickson officially inactive; Cam Taylor-Britt a healthy scratch

  
October 16, 2025 06:57 PM

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is officially out of Thursday Night Football. He is among the team’s inactives after getting a questionable designation with a hip injury.

He did not play in the second half of Sunday’s game and did not practice this week.

Rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart returns after a four-game absence with an ankle injury, and he will see significant snaps in Hendrickson’s stead.

The Bengals have a surprising healthy scratch, with cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt inactive. In the five games he played, Taylor-Britt was on the field for 61 percent of the defensive snaps. He started all 17 games last season.

The Bengals’ other inactives are center Matt Lee, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

The Steelers’ inactives are wide receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder), offensive guard Andrus Peat, defensive tackle Logan Lee and defensive end DeMarvin Leal.