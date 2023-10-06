Montez Sweat: Everybody’s not doing their jobs

Commanders limited partner Magic Johnson thought the team lacked the necessary fire in Thursday night’s game against the Bears and defensive end Montez Sweat agreed with that assessment after the game.

Sweat said the Bears came out with more fire and rode that to a 27-3 lead that the Commanders chipped away at before ultimately losing 37-20. Sweat said that his team likes to “get punched in the mouth first and then respond,” which is a bad formula for success in the NFL and is something that they need to stop doing if they want to break their three-game losing streak.

Doing that will require everyone on the team doing some self-reflection about what they can do better in the future.

“Everybody’s not doing their jobs,” Sweat said in his postgame press conference. “We just have to play as one. . . . We definitely gotta get back in the lab, see what’s going on. Everybody needs to look in the mirror.”

The Commanders started the season 2-0, but memories of that have faded quickly as they’ve allowed 111 points during a three-game losing streak. They’ll be on the road the next two weeks and a failure to turn things around will make the festive start to this season feel like a distant memory when they return home in Week Eight.