Montez Sweat: I’m not losing to the Packers this year

Edge rusher Montez Sweat has not been a member of the Bears for very long, but he’s been in Chicago long enough to know that beating one team feels a little bigger than the others on the schedule.

The Packers thoroughly dominated the Bears throughout Aaron Rodgers’ run in Green Bay and the transition to Jordan Love didn’t do anything to change those fortunes. The Packers won both games between the teams last season and they’ve now won 10 straight against their fellow NFC North club.

During an appearance on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, Sweat said he’s planning to put that streak to bed this fall.

“I’m telling you right now, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” Sweat said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year.”

The Bears are expected to start a new chapter in their franchise history by drafting quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and beating the Packers would be a good way to get that chapter off on the right foot.