Morice Norris: You’ll see me playing again real soon

Lions safety Morice Norris was back at the team’s facility on Sunday and he has his sights set on a return to the field next.

Norris spent a night in an Atlanta hospital after being taken off the field in an ambulance last Friday night and Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that Norris is in the concussion protocol. Campbell said the team will “take it nice and easy and make sure he’s good over the next 10-14 days and re-assess” Norris.

The safety took to social media late on Monday to thank people for their support and say that he’s planning to play again in the near future.

“I’m just a kid who wants to play ball and you all will see me playing again real soon,” Norris wrote.

Norris joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent last year and he appeared in two games during his rookie season.