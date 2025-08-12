 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Morice Norris: You’ll see me playing again real soon

  
Published August 12, 2025 09:27 AM

Lions safety Morice Norris was back at the team’s facility on Sunday and he has his sights set on a return to the field next.

Norris spent a night in an Atlanta hospital after being taken off the field in an ambulance last Friday night and Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that Norris is in the concussion protocol. Campbell said the team will “take it nice and easy and make sure he’s good over the next 10-14 days and re-assess” Norris.

The safety took to social media late on Monday to thank people for their support and say that he’s planning to play again in the near future.

“I’m just a kid who wants to play ball and you all will see me playing again real soon,” Norris wrote.

Norris joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent last year and he appeared in two games during his rookie season.