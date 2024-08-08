Most Bucs starters won’t play this week, Kyle Trask gets the nod at QB

The Buccaneers have revealed their plans for who will play in the preseason opener against the Bengals.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at a Thursday press conference that most of the team’s starters will not play in Cincinnati on Saturday. That includes Baker Mayfield, so Kyle Trask will get the nod at quarterback with John Wolford set to be the team’s other quarterback.

Bowles said rookies will be an exception to starters playing this weekend. That means first-round pick Graham Barton should be snapping the ball to Trask and third-round wideout Jalen McMillan should get a chance to back up the hype that’s been building around him in camp this summer.

Bowles said it will be week-to-week moving forward in terms of starters playing, so we’ll have to check back next week to see if the Bucs change course.