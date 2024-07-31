Baker Mayfield: Rookie WR Jalen McMillan is a stud

The best way for a rookie wide receiver to make an impact is to form a connection with their quarterback and it appears that’s going on for Jalen McMillan in Tampa.

McMillan was a third-round pick in April after finishing up his run at the University of Washington. He hurt his knee early in his final year with the Huskies, which helped him get overshadowed by Bears first-rounder Rome Odunze and Patriots second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk on his way into the NFL.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said he thinks the rookie is “back to true form” and Mayfield shared his opinion that McMillan’s true form is that of “a stud.”

“He’s a guy that runs so smooth,” Mayfield said. “He does some things at the top of his routes — he’s so friendly to the ball — that veterans do.”

The Bucs have a couple of veteran stalwarts at the top of the depth chart in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but McMillan could earn playing time alongside them if he’s impressing the team’s coaching staff as much as he’s impressing Mayfield.