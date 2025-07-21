Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons: Not the least concerned about contract issue

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has reported to training camp, but a couple of big questions about his immediate future remain unanswered.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at a Monday press conference that he doesn’t know if Parsons will practice while waiting for an agreement on a contract extension that he’s been trying to land for some time. Parsons said recently that he feels the Cowboys have made that process “more complicated” by waiting to get it done and owner Jerry Jones was asked about that approach.

Jones said that Parsons is as saavy about the business side of football as any player he’s met and referenced cornerback Trevon Diggs and tackle Terence Steele as players that the Cowboys might have signed too early while acknowledging that the price is going to continue to go up for a player of Parsons’s stature. Jones also noted Parsons missed time with injury last season while saying that “just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him” as he made clear that he’s not sweating the open contractual questions.

“I am not the least concerned about having any dangling participles out here on a contract,” Jones said.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said that training camp is a “good environment” to get deals done, so we’ll see if this is finally the moment where everything falls into place for Parsons and the Cowboys.