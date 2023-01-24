 Skip navigation
Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired

  
Published January 24, 2023 03:22 PM
January 24, 2023 05:47 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss whether the Cowboys should hire Sean Payton to try to "recalibrate" Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense.

When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have expired.

As we understand it, only four coaches remain under contract: head coach Mike McCarthy, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

And so the Cowboys need to decide whether to keep the rest of the staff and, if not, who to replace them with. They also have to sweat out the possibility of losing Moore (not likely) and Quinn (more likely) to head-coaching jobs.

Meanwhile, although Jerry Jones has said that the ending to the season does not impact his views regarding coach Mike McCarthy, it would be foolish to think that the Cowboys haven’t at least considered the possibility of trying to hire Sean Payton to replace McCarthy.

As explained in Playmakers , Jones tried to hire Payton four years ago, and almost succeeded. This is probably the last chance for the Cowboys to upgrade to Payton, given that he possibly will take the head-coaching job with another team in the coming days.