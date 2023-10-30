MRI confirms Kirk Cousins suffered torn Achilles

The expected news has come from the Vikings.

An MRI has confirmed that quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles on Sunday, Minnesota announced on Monday.

The team noted that the timeline and details of Cousins’ upcoming surgery will be determined this week.

Cousins suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ victory over the Packers.

With head coach Kevin O’Connell calling it a “serious Achilles injury” after the game, it was always a long shot that the MRI would show something different on Monday morning.

Cousins now ends his 2023 season having completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s currently leading the league in touchdown passes.

The Vikings have rookie Jaren Hall on their active roster at quarterback and Sean Mannion on the practice squad. Nick Mullens is on injured reserve and has to miss at least one more game before a potential return.