MRI confirms Tim Patrick has season-ending Achilles injury

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his left Achilles in practice on Monday.

An MRI confirmed that it’s a complete tear of the Achilles, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports.

This is the second consecutive season Patrick will miss because of an injury suffered in training camp. Last year Patrick suffered a torn ACL in camp.

Patrick started 16 games for the Broncos in 2021 and was slated to be a starter for the Broncos again this year if healthy. Instead, he faces another season of rehab.

Patrick has one more year on his contract and a $9.5 million base salary in 2024, but none of that salary is guaranteed, and the reality for Patrick is he’s going to either have to take a big pay cut to stay in Denver, or he’ll be released and have to hope he can find some other team willing to sign a player coming off two straight years with serious injuries.