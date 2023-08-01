 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MRI confirms Tim Patrick has season-ending Achilles injury

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:29 AM

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his left Achilles in practice on Monday.

An MRI confirmed that it’s a complete tear of the Achilles, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports.

This is the second consecutive season Patrick will miss because of an injury suffered in training camp. Last year Patrick suffered a torn ACL in camp.

Patrick started 16 games for the Broncos in 2021 and was slated to be a starter for the Broncos again this year if healthy. Instead, he faces another season of rehab.

Patrick has one more year on his contract and a $9.5 million base salary in 2024, but none of that salary is guaranteed, and the reality for Patrick is he’s going to either have to take a big pay cut to stay in Denver, or he’ll be released and have to hope he can find some other team willing to sign a player coming off two straight years with serious injuries.