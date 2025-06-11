 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett: “I look forward to having my best season for sure”

  
Published June 11, 2025 03:03 PM

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expecting big things in 2025.

After Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz predicted that Garrett will have his best season this year, Garrett himself said that’s exactly what he’s planning on.

“I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it’s trending that way,” Garrett said. “Been really good, and I think everything’s pointed in that direction.”

Garrett began the offseason by requesting a trade and saying he didn’t want to stay in Cleveland because he didn’t believe the Browns could win a Super Bowl any time soon. But he changed his tune when the Browns gave him a lucrative contract extension, and he says he’s not optimistic about his and the team’s future.

“The day I stepped forth here at this facility, with this organization, I’ve had an opportunity to have a platform and to set a standard,” Garrett said. “And I’ve got to continue to be the leader for this team and set that standard.”