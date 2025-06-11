Myles Garrett: “I look forward to having my best season for sure”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expecting big things in 2025.

After Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz predicted that Garrett will have his best season this year, Garrett himself said that’s exactly what he’s planning on.

“I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it’s trending that way,” Garrett said. “Been really good, and I think everything’s pointed in that direction.”

Garrett began the offseason by requesting a trade and saying he didn’t want to stay in Cleveland because he didn’t believe the Browns could win a Super Bowl any time soon. But he changed his tune when the Browns gave him a lucrative contract extension, and he says he’s not optimistic about his and the team’s future.

“The day I stepped forth here at this facility, with this organization, I’ve had an opportunity to have a platform and to set a standard,” Garrett said. “And I’ve got to continue to be the leader for this team and set that standard.”