Myles Garrett: I’d rather mess up Ravens’ division title hopes than win sack title

The Browns don’t have any playoff hopes heading into Week 18, but that isn’t making defensive end Myles Garrett more focused on individual pursuits.

Garrett is tied with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the league lead with 14 sacks and finishing in first place would give him his first sack title, but Garrett said on Wednesday that he’s not making that the center of attention. Garrett said that he’d like to play spoiler to the Ravens and that he’s happy to take down Lamar Jackson if it helps with that pursuit.

“I mean, I’d rather upset them and mess up their playoff hopes,” Garrett said, via a transcript from the team. “And if the sack title comes along with that, great. Definitely going to do what I can to be disruptive and take No. 8 out of the game as much as possible. If that comes along with it, outstanding. But at the end of the day, I want to win.”

With Bailey Zappe at quarterback and the Browns missing several other players, Garrett may not get his wish on the team front but addressing his desire to win is something the Browns should be prioritizing this offseason.