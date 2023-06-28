Myles Garrett looking trimmer as training camp approaches

The Browns listed edge rusher Myles Garrett at 272 pounds last season. According to reporters at his ProCamp youth football clinic, Garrett showed up Tuesday looking leaner and lighter. He had no problem getting around some of the campers.

He hopes to do the same against NFL offensive linemen this season.

Garrett, though, was giving nothing away Tuesday when asked if he was trimmer.

“Got a shave,” Garrett said, smiling and rubbing his chin.

“I don’t think I’m coming in that different,” Garrett added, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Just working hard , maintaining, trying to work on some of the finer details and techniques. But other than not trying to do anything too extravagant. We’ve got things working pretty well, and right now it’s just about working together and getting to where we want to go.”

While winning a Super Bowl is atop Garrett’s list of goals for this season, defensive player of the year and a new Browns’ single-season sacks record also surely rank high. He has 16 sacks each of the past two seasons to set and tie the team record but has never received a defensive player of the year vote.

Garrett declined to answer about his goals, but they appear quite attainable in Jim Schwartz’s defense with Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo with him to rush the quarterback.