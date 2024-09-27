Myles Garrett on Maxx Crosby: I like watching how he attacks it, how relentless he is

Sunday’s matchup between the Browns and Raiders is slated to feature a pair of elite edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

While both are dealing with injuries — Crosby has missed both days of practice this week while Garrett was limited on Thursday — there aren’t many better than Garrett and Crosby when they’re at the top of their game.

In his Thursday press conference, Garrett was asked how exciting it is to go against Crosby this weekend.

“I like Maxx. There’s no me versus him,” Garrett said. “I’m sure people will make it stat-wise, or make some graphics or edits that look like that, but I like his game. I like how he plays. He’s 100 percent every time he steps on the field. Hell, I don’t think he comes off the field. So, stuff like that I admire from him.

“So, I’ll continue to do what I do, watch him while he’s on the field. But when I go out there, my mind’s on making it happen for my team and for my defense.”

Garrett noted that Crosby is one of the fellow edge rushers he’ll watch to pick up little things that he might be able to use in his own game.

“I like to watch guys who are in similar situations to myself,” Garrett said. “So, the whole host of moves is a matter of, ‘Will I be able to use that move in the situation which I’m in?’ Whether that’s with double teams or chips, and that doesn’t happen very often. Maxx is one of those guys, so I like watching him and how he attacks it and just how relentless he is. That kind of stuff I really appreciate in his game. There’s a couple of guys I definitely do watch, but I like to stick to my game as well as I can because I feel like my situation is pretty unique.”

As Garrett noted, Crosby is one of a few defensive ends who tends to stay on the field as much as possible. He has not missed a game since entering the league in 2019 and played 96 percent of defensive snaps in 2022, along with 95 percent in 2023.

Last week was unusual, as Crosby is dealing with an ankle injury and played just 82 percent of defensive snaps.

“That’s impressive as hell,” Garrett said of Crosby’s usual snap count. “I did [that in] my second year for about five or six games. I think I ended the year over 95 percent and I feel like the season whipped my ass. So him being able to do that consistently and always having more and more energy, it seems.

“I’m not sure what he’s on during [the] offseason to get his cardio into condition like that, but I need to make that my next step. So, I’m very impressed with that and I know he’s a hell of a player.”