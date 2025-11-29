Myles Garrett thinking about “just how far I’m going to take” sack record

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on a run of 14 sacks in his last five games that has put him on pace to set the NFL’s single-season sack record before the end of the season.

Garrett is up to 18 sacks on the year and needs five over the final six weeks in order to pass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett said on Friday that his current position means that he’s thinking about more than just whether he’ll end the season as the new record holder.

“I don’t even think about it as a want — I just think about something that I’m going to knock down,” Garrett said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going just how far I’m going to take it. So, just going to go out there and do what I do, and whatever number I end up at.”

Garrett will be tangling with 49ers left tackle Trent Williams on Sunday and Williams joked this week about losing sleep because of the prospect of facing “one of the best to ever play.” If Williams and his teammates aren’t able to slow down Garrett’s roll, he’ll move even closer to a statistical testament to that status.