Myles Garrett: To go far, a team needs a QB, and the rest of the team needs to help him

Myles Garrett claimed he wanted to play for a contender, requesting a trade, until the Browns offered him a record extension for a non-quarterback. He signed the four-year extension that averages $40 million per season.

The Browns, though, won’t be a contender until they get a quarterback.

Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on their roster currently.

“Any team that’s going to go far needs a quarterback and one that’s young, can learn, and is willing to be patient with the process,” Garrett told Browns Radio Network, via video from Content Browns. “There’s going to be some bumps in the road. It’s going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him, and know being on the defensive side, help him out whenever things go wrong.”

Russell Wilson visited the Browns before picking the Giants. So, the Browns could end up with a rookie as their starter.

They draft second, behind the Titans, and sent a contingent that includes owner Jimmy Haslam, General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to work out University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward, though, is the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall.

So, the Browns could have Pickett or another veteran as their starter in 2025.

“That’s not for just a young quarterback. That’s for veterans and guys who’ve been here for a while,” Garrett said of help from the rest of the team. “So as far as quarterbacks, whether it’s one from the draft or an older guy, they have some help not only in their room but from some of the veterans.”