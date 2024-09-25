 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett won’t practice Wednesday due to foot, Achilles and thigh injuries

  
Published September 25, 2024 01:15 PM

There will be a couple of new injuries listed next to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s name on this week’s injury report.

Garrett has been dealing with foot issues for the last few weeks and head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a press conference that Garrett will not be practicing with the team on Wednesday. Stefanski also said that Garrett is dealing with Achilles and thigh injuries that he picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Stefanski also said that Garrett is determined to play through the injuries, so the team is not ruling him out for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), running back Jerome Ford (knee), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow), tight end David Njoku (ankle), and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) are also sitting out of practice on Wednesday.