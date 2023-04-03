Myles Murphy has recovered from hamstring injury, set to work out for teams Tuesday

Former Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy hasn’t worked out for NFL scouts yet this year, but that is set to change this week.

Murphy did not work out at the Scouting Combine because of a hamstring injury he suffered while working out ahead of the event in Indianapolis. Murphy didn’t get on the field at the school’s Pro Day last month either, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has recovered and is set to do drills for interested parties on Tuesday.

Murphy had 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed during his final season with the Tigers.

That followed 11 sacks over his first two collegiate seasons and that production has led some to predict he’ll go in the first round later this month. Murphy’s workout this week should help determine how likely it is that things play out that way.