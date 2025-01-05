Najee Harris cuts Bengals lead to 10-7

It looked like the Bengals were going to run away with Saturday night’s game against the Steelers for most of the first quarter, but the Steelers have gotten off the mat.

After a Patrick Queen sack forced the Bengals to kick a field goal on their second possession, Russell Wilson kept a Steelers drive alive by hitting wide receiver Mike Williams for a 25-yard gain on third down. That was the final play of the opening quarter and the Steelers kept driving in the second quarter until a one-yard Najee Harris touchdown run made it 10-7 Bengals with 9:54 to play in the first half.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was flagged for a pair of pass interference penalties on third downs, including one on tight end Darnell Washington in the end zone on the play before the Harris touchdown.

Queen’s sack led to a fumble, but the Bengals were able to recover it. It came against right tackle Cody Ford, who is playing in place of Amarius Mims. Mims is active, but is wearing a heavy cast or club on his injured hand. Ford hurt his ankle in the first quarter, so his status will be something to watch the rest of the way.