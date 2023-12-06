Najee Harris questionable for Thursday vs. Patriots

After being added to the injury report on Tuesday, running back Najee Harris is officially questionable for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Harris is dealing with a knee injury. He was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday’s injury reports.

Outside linebacker Landon Roberts (groin), guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), and center Mason Cole (neck) are also questionable. Roberts was listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seumalo was limited on Tuesday but didn’t participate on Wednesday. Cole was limited for all three days.

While defensive tackle Keeanu Benton has been listed as limited with an oblique injury, he is off the injury report and is expected to play.

As head coach Mike Tomlin previously announced, quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle) is out. Cornerback James Pierre (shoulder) has also been ruled out.

