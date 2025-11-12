 Skip navigation
Nathan Shepherd named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 12, 2025 12:26 PM

The Saints got a big special teams play out of defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, and it has earned him a weekly honor.

The NFL has named Shepherd NFC special teams player of the week.

Shepherd blocked a 48-yard field goal in New Orleans’ 17-7 victory over Carolina. The attempt came in the third quarter with the Saints up 10-7.

Shepherd also had a sack in the contest.

This is Shepherd’s first career conference player of the week award.

Shepherd and the Saints are on a bye in Week 11. They’ll host the division-rival Falcons in Week 12.