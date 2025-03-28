NCAA denies Colorado-Syracuse spring game

The NCAA continues to be out of step with the new dance moves of college sports.

Via Griffin McVeigh of On3.com, the collegiate athletics governing body has declined a request from Colorado and Syracuse to have joint practices followed by a scrimmage. More specifically, the FBS Oversight Committee won’t recommend a waiver of current rules.

The decision, per the report, was based on the fact that other programs are too deep into their own spring practices to permit them to conduct a spring game, and that Colorado and Syracuse would have potential recruiting advantages. (And, yes, the student-athlete myth was addressed, with the committee citing academic concerns.)

It’s unknown whether spring games will be discussed and considered for 2026. If the Colorado-Syracuse decision was swayed by the fact that other schools wouldn’t have a fair shot at following suit, having a full year to prepare for the possibility could make a difference.