 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NCAA denies Colorado-Syracuse spring game

  
Published March 28, 2025 07:05 PM

The NCAA continues to be out of step with the new dance moves of college sports.

Via Griffin McVeigh of On3.com, the collegiate athletics governing body has declined a request from Colorado and Syracuse to have joint practices followed by a scrimmage. More specifically, the FBS Oversight Committee won’t recommend a waiver of current rules.

The decision, per the report, was based on the fact that other programs are too deep into their own spring practices to permit them to conduct a spring game, and that Colorado and Syracuse would have potential recruiting advantages. (And, yes, the student-athlete myth was addressed, with the committee citing academic concerns.)

It’s unknown whether spring games will be discussed and considered for 2026. If the Colorado-Syracuse decision was swayed by the fact that other schools wouldn’t have a fair shot at following suit, having a full year to prepare for the possibility could make a difference.